Three people are facing charges in connection to a July 19 shooting on La Crosse's North Side connected to the Society for Brotherhood motorcycle club, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Police have referred Brandon T. Stemper, 31, Holmen, Javier Ortiz, 55, and Amber R. Peters, 25, for charges connected to the investigation, which began with a call at 10:02 a.m. at the Partners for Excellence School at 901 Caledonia St., which reported it's windows had been damaged overnight, according to police.

Police determined the windows had been shot out and located evidence of a shooting at a neighboring property: the Society for Brotherhood motorcycle clubhouse at 932 Caledonia St.

Police executed a search warrant at the clubhouse and collected a digital recorder for the surveillance camera system. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab located a recently deleted video showing the shooting.

Stemper was arrested on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct. Ortiz faces charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Peters is accused of obstructing an officer.

According to police, Stemper is a known member of the Society for Brotherhood club, Ortiz is a known member of the Outlaws motorcycle club, and Peters is Stemper's girlfriend.

"This investigation once again highlights the dangers posed to the community and police when convicted felons are in possession of firearms," said the department in its press release.

Stemper has been convicted of battery three times, including a 2010 conviction for substantial battery, and is facing misdemeanor charges of take and drive a vehicle without consent and disorderly conduct, which were filed earlier this month.

The police department asks anyone with information to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-785-5962. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your smartphone.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

