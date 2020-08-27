Three accused in La Crosse shooting

Three men were in court Thursday after they were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting on the 500 block of Mississippi Street.
Reginald D. Clopton, 35, Keith Jones, 27, and Antwan Taylor, 27, each appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court in front of Judge Gloria Doyle in connection with the Monday shooting.
According to the La Crosse Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 10:59 p.m. Monday with several callers reporting hearing gunshots and seeing debris fly off walls due to gunfire. No one was injured.
Officers noted two bullet holes in two residences and security cameras captured a silver Dodge Caravan driving away.
An officer Tuesday spotted a vehicle matching the description on the downtown camera system that was traveling south on Rose Street.
Officers stopped the van and found Clopton, Jones and Taylor, as well as a loaded handgun, spent shell casings and drugs, including cocaine, heroin and marijuana. A fourth man was also in the vehicle.
Clopton, Jones and Taylor were each arrested on potential charges of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC, all as parties to a crime.
Assistant District Attorney Danielle Kranz argued for a $10,000 cash bond for each man involved, noting that the shooting represented a danger to the community.
“Based on the totality of the circumstances, the state does believe a significant cash bond is reasonable and appropriate,” Kranz said.
Public defender Tom Locante, who appeared for bond only, disagreed on the strength of the state’s case.
“I think there’s a lot of speculation and cross-speculation here,” Locante said. “I think we need to be kind of careful on that sort of speculation at this point. Right now the state hasn’t filed any charges whatsoever.”
Judge Doyle ordered a $10,000 cash bond for Jones, Chicago, and Clopton, no permanent address.
Clopton was also charged in two misdemeanor cases. He faces charges of battery to an unborn child, misdemeanor battery and two counts of disorderly conduct.
According to the complaints, Clopton, who recently moved to La Crosse from Illinois, threw a phone at a woman July 23 and called her a misogynistic slur while at a La Crosse hotel.
In the other incident, Clopton hit the same woman, who recently found out she was pregnant, Sunday on Main Street in Onalaska, according to the complaint. The woman told police Clopton hit her in the head and neck area, then grabbed her shirt and ripped it off as she tried to run away.
Taylor was granted a $5,000 signature bond by Doyle after explaining that he had lived in La Crosse for five years, had family in the area and needed to care for his children and keep his full-time job.
Taylor told the court he had been just picked up from a downtown bar before the vehicle was pulled over.
Doyle agreed to a signature bond with conditions Taylor submit to Justice Support Services bond monitoring and testing for controlled substances.
Taylor was also cited for not wearing a seatbelt.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
