Three accused in La Crosse shooting

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, the state does believe a significant cash bond is reasonable and appropriate,” Kranz said.

Public defender Tom Locante, who appeared for bond only, disagreed on the strength of the state’s case.

“I think there’s a lot of speculation and cross-speculation here,” Locante said. “I think we need to be kind of careful on that sort of speculation at this point. Right now the state hasn’t filed any charges whatsoever.”

Judge Doyle ordered a $10,000 cash bond for Jones, Chicago, and Clopton, no permanent address.

Clopton was also charged in two misdemeanor cases. He faces charges of battery to an unborn child, misdemeanor battery and two counts of disorderly conduct.

According to the complaints, Clopton, who recently moved to La Crosse from Illinois, threw a phone at a woman July 23 and called her a misogynistic slur while at a La Crosse hotel.

In the other incident, Clopton hit the same woman, who recently found out she was pregnant, Sunday on Main Street in Onalaska, according to the complaint. The woman told police Clopton hit her in the head and neck area, then grabbed her shirt and ripped it off as she tried to run away.