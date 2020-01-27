Three arrested after car gets stuck on La Crosse train tracks

Three La Crosse people were arrested Sunday after a car got stuck crossing the railroad tracks west of Mid-City Steel on Buchner Place.

The La Crosse Police Department was dispatched to 115 Buchner Place about 9:30 p.m. Sunday after a Mid-City Steel employee reported that a white car was stuck on the tracks.

According to the police department, a man in black pants and a sweatshirt offered the caller “blow,” another name for cocaine, in exchange for help getting the car off the tracks. The man had no shoes and the caller gave him a pair of old boots, then went to get help.

Police arrived to find a Ford Focus registered to Kaitlyn Kreibich, 24, still on the tracks with the doors open, but no one else there, according to the report. A police dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle and police found methamphetamine in a peanut butter jar inside a cooler in the back along with a prescription for Kreibich.

Police left and waited for someone to return to the car, eventually coming back to find Maesen Bade, 24, digging around in the front passenger seat, according to the report.