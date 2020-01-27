You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three arrested after car gets stuck on La Crosse train tracks
0 comments
featured

Three arrested after car gets stuck on La Crosse train tracks

{{featured_button_text}}

Three La Crosse people were arrested Sunday after a car got stuck crossing the railroad tracks west of Mid-City Steel on Buchner Place.

The La Crosse Police Department was dispatched to 115 Buchner Place about 9:30 p.m. Sunday after a Mid-City Steel employee reported that a white car was stuck on the tracks.

According to the police department, a man in black pants and a sweatshirt offered the caller “blow,” another name for cocaine, in exchange for help getting the car off the tracks. The man had no shoes and the caller gave him a pair of old boots, then went to get help.

Kaitlyn Kreibich mug

Kreibich
Maesen Bade

Bade
Raece Flick

Flick

Police arrived to find a Ford Focus registered to Kaitlyn Kreibich, 24, still on the tracks with the doors open, but no one else there, according to the report. A police dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle and police found methamphetamine in a peanut butter jar inside a cooler in the back along with a prescription for Kreibich.

Police left and waited for someone to return to the car, eventually coming back to find Maesen Bade, 24, digging around in the front passenger seat, according to the report.

Other officers searched the area and found Kreibich and Raece Flick, 31, who matched the description of the man who offered the caller drugs in exchange for help. Flick denied having drugs and being the driver, according to the report.

Bade and Flick were arrested on probation warrants and Kreibich was arrested for possession of meth. All three are in the La Crosse County Jail.

+47 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in January

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0 comments
0
4
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News