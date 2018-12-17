La Crosse police arrested three suspects after gunshots were fired Saturday evening at 2350 South Ave.
Police discovered several shots struck occupied apartments at the location but no one was hurt, according to a department press release.
Authorities founds the suspects' vehicle at 2:36 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot along West Avenue South before a pursuit ensued at Farnam Street.
Police arrested Jesse R. Turnmire, 29, the driver, Sophie R. Yang, 30, and Peng Lor, 21. Authorities searched the car and found two handguns, one of them reported stolen, methamphetamine and marijuana.
The incident remains under investigation.
Larry A. Baldwin Jr.
Larry A. Baldwin Jr., 23, Chicago, was charged Friday with possession of THC, his second and subsequent offense, and felony bail jumping. Baldwin was stopped at 400 Lang Drive for excessive side window tint, but the K9 unit alerted authorities of drugs. Police found a yellow tobacco bag filled with tobacco leaves and a green leafy substance. Police suspected it to be marijuana but confirmed it was 3.8 grams of THC, according to the complaint.
Sean C. Johnson
Sean C. Johnson, 26, West Salem was charged Dec. 14 with felony bail jumping. Johnson was arrested at Bostwick Valley after failing to comply with terms of the no-contact order of his bond, according to the complaint.
Walter Deyunta Walker
Walter Deyunta Walker, 25, 1010 Fifth Ave. S., was charged Dec. 13 with uttering a forgery, resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Walker was arrested after attempting to use two counterfeit $20 bills at a bar, according to the complaint.
Emmanuel Hunt
Emmanuel Hunt, 23, Onalaska was charged Dec. 13 with felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon, all repeat offenses. Police found marijuana and guns in the car Hunt was driving, according to the complaint.
Gregory T. Simmons
Gregory T. Simmons, 31, Madison, was charged Dec. 13 with two counts of felony bail jumping, and one count of obstructing an officer. Simmons was arrested at 227 S. Third St. due to active warrants, according to the complaint.
Arnell Reynolds
Arnell Reynolds, 57, 406 S. Main St., was charged Dec. 12 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all counts of domestic abuse. Reynolds was arrested after a physical altercation with his girlfriend, according to the complaint.
Michael K. Manning
Michael K. Manning, 25, 712 Kane St., was charged Dec. 10 with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor retail theft for intentionally taking merchandise valued at less than $500, all repeated offenses. Police found drugs in Manning’s room when they were responding to a possible overdose. Manning was treated for an opiate overdose at Mayo Clinic Health System and subsequently arrested. Law enforcement found doxycycline monohydrate, a prescription drug, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine and a pipe used to smoke marijuana, according to the complaint.
Nicholas R. Hawkins
Nicholas R. Hawkins, 19, Dakota, Minn., was charged Dec. 10 with felony criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. Hawkins was arrested after breaking windows at Coldwell Banker River Valley Realtors office, according to the complaint.
Jesse Rees Kirk
Jesse Rees Kirk, 40, 223 N. Eight St., was charged Dec. 10 with misdemeanor retail theft for intentionally taking merchandise valued at less than $500, felony retail theft for intentionally taking merchandise valued between $500 and $5,000 and two counts of felony bail jumping. Kirk stole tools from Home Depot and sold them to Pawn America, according to the complaint.
Craig A. Seidel
Craig A. Seidel, 29, 918 Denton St., was charged Dec. 7 with attempted second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, felony intimidation of a victim, attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting and officer, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Seidel was arrested when the victim and neighbors called 911, according to the complaint.
Collin D. Mossholder
Collin D. Mossholder, 24, 1633 Prospect St., was charged Dec. 7 with false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, all domestic abuse and repeated offenses, and misdemeanor intimidation of a victim as a repeater. Mossholder was arrested at his house after a neighbor reported a physical altercation, according to the complaint.
Keith R. Kirchner
Keith R. Kirchner, 51, 1731 Winnebago St., was charged Dec. 7 with operating while intoxicated (fifth or sixth offense), general alcohol concentration enhancer, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (fifth of sixth offense), general alcohol concentration enhancer, second and subsequent possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Kirchner was arrested at East Avenue South and Mississippi Street after leaving The Drive Bar, according to the complaint.
Cayden J. Smith
Cayden J. Smith, 19, Ettrick, was charged Dec. 6 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all domestic abuse. Smith was arrested at 1609 Charles St. for a physically assaulting his girlfriend, according to the complaint.
David F. Peaslee II
David F. Peaslee II, 34, 1214 25th S. St., was charged Dec. 6 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine as a party to a crime, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols as a party to a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime and misdemeanor bail jumping, all repeated offenses. Officers found a knife and several bags in the backseat of a car during a traffic stop at La Crosse and Oakland streets. Substances in bags were tested and identified as tetrahydrocannabinols and methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Cody J. Kneifl
Cody J. Kneifl, 21, West Salem, was charged Dec. 6 for felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Kneifl was arrested at 515 W. Franklin St. on Wednesday for repeatedly hitting his brother who escaped and called 911 from neighbor’s house, according to the complaint.
Joshua R. Harris
Joshua R. Harris, 33, Melrose, was charged for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places and felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping, all repeated offenses. Harris was arrested during a traffic stop in Onalaska because of an active probation warrant. Harris had methamphetamine and heroin in his possession, according to the complaint.
Misty L. Johnson
Misty L. Johnson, 42, Mindoro, was charged Dec. 6 with possession of a firearm by a felon. Johnson was arrested for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to the complaint.
Chue Yee Xiong
Chue Yee Xiong, 30, of 1220 Logan St., was charged Dec. 5 with robbery with use of force, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Xiong broke into a residence on the 2100 block of Market Street on Nov. 16 and made off with a PlayStation 3. Witnesses who were in the home say Xiong threatened them with brass knuckles and warned against calling the police. A few weeks later, just after midnight on Dec. 5, Xiong was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police found methamphetamine during a search of his residence, according to a second complaint.
Jedd T. Monsoor
Jedd T. Monsoor, 39, of Holmen, was charged Dec. 5 with aggravated battery (intentional bodily harm, domestic abuse). On Nov. 22, law enforcement were dispatched to a residence in Holmen, where a woman said Monsoor had thrown her into a door. The woman also told police that she tore a ligament in her left thumb during an argument with Monsoor in October, according to the complaint.
Jesse Rees Kirk
Jesse Rees Kirk, 40, of 223 N. Eighth St., was charged Dec. 5 with being a fugitive. Kirk is facing a felony theft charge in Winona County, Minn.
Michael R. Hanson
Michael R. Hanson, 31, of Holmen, was charged Dec. 5 with false imprisonment (domestic abuse). During an argument on Dec. 4, Hanson blocked his girlfriend from leaving a room, took her car keys and tore the phone from the wall, according to the criminal complaint. She used her cellphone to text a friend, who then called law enforcement.
David A. Fox Jr.
David A. Fox Jr., 36, of Tomah, was charged Dec. 5 with being a fugitive. Fox has an outstanding warrant in Shawnee County, Kan., where he faces charges of aggravated domestic battery.
Jerry D. Berry
Jerry D. Berry, 35, Chicago, was charged Dec. 4 with attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Berry was arrested Nov. 30 after a police pursuit after he attempted to purchase oxycodone using a forged prescription at Walgreen’s, according to the complaint.
Bryant J. Swiggum
Bryant J. Swiggum, 29, 138 S. Seventh St., was charged Dec. 4 with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property. Swiggum was arrested after an altercation with his roommate at their apartment, according to the complaint.
Danielle A. McGinnis
Danielle A. McGinnis, 27, 728 Division St., was charged Dec. 4 as a fugitive. McGinnis is wanted in Goodhue County, Minn., for indecent exposure in a public place and obstructing an officer by providing a false name on Nov. 7, according to the complaint.
Matthew B. Sibley
Matthew B. Sibley, 40, 913 Ferry St., was charged Dec. 4 with two counts of attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, felony bail jumping and resisting an officer, all as a repeater. Sibley was arrested for violating a no-contact provision of his probation, according to the complaint.
Dustin L. Olson
Dustin L. Olson, 31, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 3 with possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Olson was arrested Nov. 30 at 1625 Caroline St. on two warrants and police found him in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
Robert Patterson
Robert Patterson, 19, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 3 with felony bail jumping. Patterson was arrested for violating his curfew after running out of gas on Cass Street and asked a police officer for help, according to the complaint.
Victor S. Johnson
Victor S. Johnson, 34, of Viroqua, was charged Dec. 3 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and retail theft. He was arrested Sunday at the Shopko store on Mormon Coulee Road after he concealed two "hide-a-key" boxes in his sweat pants, where police also found meth and oxycodone pills, according to the complaint.
Kiyah S. Hatlan
Kiyah S. Hatlan, 36, Viroqua, was charged Dec. 3 with felony bail jumping and retail theft. She was arrested Sunday at the Shopko store on Mormon Coulee Road after she concealed merchandise in her purse, including makeup, memory cards, children's clothing and other items, in violation of her felony bond, according to the complaint.
