La Crosse police arrested three suspects after gunshots were fired Saturday evening at 2350 South Ave.

Police discovered several shots struck occupied apartments at the location but no one was hurt, according to a department press release.

Authorities founds the suspects' vehicle at 2:36 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot along West Avenue South before a pursuit ensued at Farnam Street.

Police arrested Jesse R. Turnmire, 29, the driver, Sophie R. Yang, 30, and Peng Lor, 21. Authorities searched the car and found two handguns, one of them reported stolen, methamphetamine and marijuana.

The incident remains under investigation.

