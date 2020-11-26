Three arrested after stealing from Sparta store and leading police on high speed chase

Three men were arrested Wednesday after stealing tools from a Sparta store and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Trevor Maloney, 23, of Junction City, Cody Lubben, 28, of La Crosse, and Dennis Shay, 35, of La Crosse, were taken into custody on charges including felony fleeing, felony theft, possession of methamphetamine, felony recklessly endangering safety and probation violations.

At 1:51 p.m. Nov. 25, the Sparta Police Department was dispatched to the All American Do It Center on a report of three individuals filling a cart with expensive tools, loading them in their vehicle and fleeing the scene without paying, according to a release from the Sparta Police Department.

Within minutes, Sparta police officers located a vehicle matching the description in the drive-thru of McDonalds. One of the officers exited his squad car to approach the vehicle, and the driver, Maloney, accelerated out of the drive-thru lane towards the officer, causing a collision between the suspect's vehicle and a second squad car.

Maloney continued driving southbound on Black River St. and onto Hwy. 27 toward Cashton, at times reaching speeds of 100 mph. During the pursuit, a passenger in the back seat held up a handmade sign to the rear window reading "HELP."