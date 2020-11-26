Three arrested after stealing from Sparta store and leading police on high speed chase

Three men were arrested Wednesday after stealing tools from a Sparta store and leading police on a high-speed chase.
Trevor Maloney, 23, of Junction City, Cody Lubben, 28, of La Crosse, and Dennis Shay, 35, of La Crosse, were taken into custody on charges including felony fleeing, felony theft, possession of methamphetamine, felony recklessly endangering safety and probation violations.
At 1:51 p.m. Nov. 25, the Sparta Police Department was dispatched to the All American Do It Center on a report of three individuals filling a cart with expensive tools, loading them in their vehicle and fleeing the scene without paying, according to a release from the Sparta Police Department.
Support Local Journalism
Within minutes, Sparta police officers located a vehicle matching the description in the drive-thru of McDonalds. One of the officers exited his squad car to approach the vehicle, and the driver, Maloney, accelerated out of the drive-thru lane towards the officer, causing a collision between the suspect's vehicle and a second squad car.
Maloney continued driving southbound on Black River St. and onto Hwy. 27 toward Cashton, at times reaching speeds of 100 mph. During the pursuit, a passenger in the back seat held up a handmade sign to the rear window reading "HELP."
The vehicle was stopping in Cashton after the Sparta Police Department successfully performed a pit maneuver and surrounded the vehicle. Officers located several stolen items, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The three suspects were taken into custody without further incident.
The Sparta Police Department was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Cashton Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol.
Michael Edward Kubarski
Jacob D. Peters
Eric M. Stevens
Trey M. Theisen
Jason Basterfield
John D. Rodgers
Alex A. Anderson
Brandon D. Borreson
Justin A. McCormick
Troy J. Smith
Kavan J. Nash
Ashleigh A. Bye
Joshua P. Tischer
Cameron S. Seward
John E. Mullen
Samantha Fish
Jonathan R. Emery
Dayne M. Kuri
Steven R. Covey-Holmes
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.