Three arrested in $600,000 drug bust in La Crosse

La Crosse police arrested three people Wednesday after allegedly seizing drugs with a street value of $600,000.

Paige Roberts, 24, and Raphiel Kuntu, 30, both of La Crosse, are being held in the La Crosse County Jail. Police also arrested Tyesha L. Williams, 30, who wasn't listed as a jail inmate Friday.

Roberts and Kuntu were referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for delivery of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Kuntu was also referred for felon in possession of a firearm.

Williams was referred for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke ordered Roberts held on $250,000 cash bail. Kuntu refused to appear for his bail hearing, and Bjerke ordered that Kuntu remain incarcerated without bail until he agrees to appear.

La Crosse police obtained a search warrant for 322 9th St. S. and 1021 5th St. S. and allegedly found 22.06 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.98 pounds of fentanyl, 25.9 grams of cocaine and 11.98 pounds of marijuana. Police also reportedly found four handguns and $20,000 in cash.

Roberts is scheduled to return to court May 4, when criminal complaints are expected to be filed.

