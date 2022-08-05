Three charged after armed robbery in La Crosse

Charges were filed Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court against three men arrested for holding a man at gunpoint and demanding money.

Thaylon Boutte, 20, of New Iberia, LA, was charged with armed robbery as party to a crime and possession of THC.

Taron Hill, 24, of New Iberia was charged with armed robbery as party to a crime.

Jacorrie Benoit, 21, of Wisconsin Dells was charged with armed robbery as party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 2 officers were dispatched to the Kwik Trip at 1133 West George St. for a call of an armed robbery. The victim reported he had been robbed at gunpoint by three individuals he had known for around six weeks.

The victim stated Boutte, Benoit and Hill drove him to Kwik Trip. The victim was asked to lend $200 and refused. Hill went to the ATM at the Kwik Trip before returning to the car and pointing a semi-automatic pistol at the victim, who he told to give him the money.

The victim asked Boutte and Benoit, in the front seats, why he was being robbed, according to the complaint, and they stated "Shut the (expletive) up. Don’t say anything."

The victim gave the money to Hill and exited the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped in West Salem and Boutte, Benoit and Hill were arrested. A 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol was recovered.

Police reviewed video surveillance from Kwik Trip, which was "consistent with (the victim's) account."

Boutte, Benoit and Hill posted cash bond prior to their 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5 calendar call.