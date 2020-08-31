Three charged in drive-by shooting on La Crosse's South Side

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three men accused in connection with a drive-by shooting on the South Side of La Crosse were charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors filed charges Monday against Reginald D. Clopton, 35, of La Crosse; Keith T. Jones, 27, of Chicago; and Antwan Taylor, 27, of La Crosse in connection with the incident that left bullet holes at just before 11 p.m. Aug. 24 in a home on the 500 block of Mississippi Street, including two found in a woman’s bedroom.

Video of the incident shows a gray van drive up next to a blue sedan and fire several shots toward it before taking off northbound on Fifth Avenue, according to the complaint. Investigators were able to see flashes of light coming from the van, then the van blew through a stop sign.

Police were able to identify the van as a 2008-2020 Dodge Caravan and connected it to another Caravan seen in the area on Third and Jay streets near the time of the shooting.

Officers pulled over that vehicle with Clopton, Jones and Taylor – as well as a fourth man – inside at about 5:40 p.m. Aug. 25, according to the complaint.

Police say the vehicle smelled of marijuana and officers found a Luger 9-mm handgun, heroin, cocaine and marijuana during a search of the center console.