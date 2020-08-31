Three charged in drive-by shooting on La Crosse's South Side

Three men accused in connection with a drive-by shooting on the South Side of La Crosse were charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Prosecutors filed charges Monday against Reginald D. Clopton, 35, of La Crosse; Keith T. Jones, 27, of Chicago; and Antwan Taylor, 27, of La Crosse in connection with the incident that left bullet holes at just before 11 p.m. Aug. 24 in a home on the 500 block of Mississippi Street, including two found in a woman’s bedroom.
Video of the incident shows a gray van drive up next to a blue sedan and fire several shots toward it before taking off northbound on Fifth Avenue, according to the complaint. Investigators were able to see flashes of light coming from the van, then the van blew through a stop sign.
Police were able to identify the van as a 2008-2020 Dodge Caravan and connected it to another Caravan seen in the area on Third and Jay streets near the time of the shooting.
Officers pulled over that vehicle with Clopton, Jones and Taylor – as well as a fourth man – inside at about 5:40 p.m. Aug. 25, according to the complaint.
Police say the vehicle smelled of marijuana and officers found a Luger 9-mm handgun, heroin, cocaine and marijuana during a search of the center console.
The fourth man told police that he saw a shell casing in the van, according to the complaint. He said people had been threatening Taylor and the three men said they “took care of that (stuff).”
According to the complaint, police found text messages on Taylor’s phone that indicated he was responsible for the Aug. 24 shooting, as well as one Aug. 22.
Taylor was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a party to a crime and repeat offender.
Jones was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a party to a crime.
Clopton was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a party to a crime.
Taylor was released on a $5,000 cash bond last week by Judge Gloria Doyle after explaining that he had lived in La Crosse for five years, had family in the area and needed to care for his children and keep his full-time job.
Clopton and Jones are both being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
