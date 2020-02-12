Three charged in regional meth bust in La Crosse

Three La Crosse residents were charged Wednesday in connection with a drug bust outside a La Crosse Festival Foods involving law enforcement in three counties.

Sandy Xiong, 30, Zachary E. Pupp, 38, and Candace M. Pierce, 44, were each in La Crosse County Circuit Court after investigators Tuesday announced the arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators received information that people from Prairie du Chien were coming to La Crosse Feb. 10 to purchase methamphetamine from Xiong and Pupp. They staked out the couple’s home on the 700 block of 22nd Street North and followed the two to the parking lot of Festival Foods in the Village Shopping Center.

Officers saw a car pull up next to Xiong’s, and then a woman got into the car, according to the complaint. An investigator went up to the window and stopped Xiong from pulling away before searching her vehicle. Xiong initially denied having anything illegal; however, police found four bags of meth in her jacket pockets and another in her jeans pocket, adding up to 116.5 grams, according to the complaint.

Investigators then searched the home Xiong shared with Pupp and found nine bags of meth for a total of 212.5 grams, according to police.

