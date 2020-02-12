Three charged in regional meth bust in La Crosse

Three La Crosse residents were charged Wednesday in connection with a drug bust outside a La Crosse Festival Foods involving law enforcement in three counties.
Sandy Xiong, 30, Zachary E. Pupp, 38, and Candace M. Pierce, 44, were each in La Crosse County Circuit Court after investigators Tuesday announced the arrest.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators received information that people from Prairie du Chien were coming to La Crosse Feb. 10 to purchase methamphetamine from Xiong and Pupp. They staked out the couple’s home on the 700 block of 22nd Street North and followed the two to the parking lot of Festival Foods in the Village Shopping Center.
Officers saw a car pull up next to Xiong’s, and then a woman got into the car, according to the complaint. An investigator went up to the window and stopped Xiong from pulling away before searching her vehicle. Xiong initially denied having anything illegal; however, police found four bags of meth in her jacket pockets and another in her jeans pocket, adding up to 116.5 grams, according to the complaint.
Investigators then searched the home Xiong shared with Pupp and found nine bags of meth for a total of 212.5 grams, according to police.
Their roommate, Pierce, also was arrested after police found meth and a pipe in her bedroom.
Xiong and Pupp each were charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug-trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia as parties to a crime. Pupp also was charged with possession of THC.
Pierce was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender.
Xiong is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and Pupp on a $25,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Ramona Gonzalez.
Pierce remains jailed on a probation hold.
Xiong was sentenced in 2017 to three years initial confinement in prison and four years on extended supervision after she pleaded guilty to delivering methamphetamine as a party to a crime and repeat offender. Xiong had 1½ pounds of meth in her hotel room June 5, 2017, which was searched after she sold meth to a confidential informant earlier that day.
Pupp and Pierce have also been convicted of having meth.
Joel R. Davis, 39, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 10 with delivering methamphetamine. Davis sold 19 grams of meth to a confidential informant Oct. 17, 2018, for $400, according to the complaint.
Paul J. Bunts, 35, of Woodman, was charged Feb. 6 with possession of methamphetamine. On Jan. 26, Bunts told police that he had lost $400 in an armed robbery near Farmington. After talking with Bunts, officers began to doubt his story. Bunts eventually admitted that he had used the $400 to buy methamphetamine, and that he called police because he suspected the drugs were fake. The drugs were real, according to the criminal complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
Lawrence M. Ramsey, 55, no permanent address, and Benjamin L. Arendt, 36, Sparta, were charged Feb. 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as parties to a crime. Ramsey and Arendt had 3.6 grams of meth in 10 small plastic bags and a digital scale in their vehicle Feb. 3 when they were pulled over for an excessive window tint on the North Side of La Crosse, according to the complaint.
