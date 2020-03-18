Three charged with dealing drugs out of North Side La Crosse residence

A puppy at the residence was put into the custody of La Crosse County Animal Control.

According to the report, the house was filthy, with jugs of urine all over, and police found $490 in cash and 11 grams of fentanyl in the residence. After arresting the Formaneks and Running, police contacted the city inspections department.

Randy Formanek initially denied that Mitchell Formanek was selling drugs, then said, “Yeah, but not like before,” according to the complaint. Randy Formanek admitted to police that he allowed Mitchell Formanek to deal drugs out of his home and said Mitchell Formanek provided him with drugs for his pain.

Mitchell Formanek and Running were both charged with delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC, all as a party to a crime and repeat offender, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender.

Randy Formanek was charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place, both as a party to a crime and repeat offender, and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender.