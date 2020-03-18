You are the owner of this article.
Three charged with dealing drugs out of North Side La Crosse residence
Three people — including a father and son — were charged Wednesday with dealing drugs out of a North Side La Crosse residence.

Mitchell S. Formanek, 32, Megan C. Running, 27, and Randy S. Formanek, 61, were in La Crosse County Circuit Court after a drug investigation found Mitchell Formanek and Running were selling fentanyl out of Randy Formanek’s home on the 1200 block of Avon Street with his knowledge, according to the criminal complaint.

La Crosse police organized a controlled buy March 3 with a confidential informant after hearing that Mitchell Formanek was selling drugs out of the home, according to the complaint. Mitchell Formanek and Running sold the informant 2 grams of fentanyl for $200, according to a recording device on the informant’s person.

La Crosse police received a warrant March 16 and searched the home. According to the complaint, Randy Formanek was arrested without incident; however, Mitchell Formanek and Running ran and barricaded themselves in the attic, refusing to come out after they were told they were under arrest, according to the report.

Police say Running gave herself up after 30 minutes when investigators poked a camera on a pole into the attic and were able to identify her and Mitchell Formanek.

Mitchell Formanek attempted to follow, but he fell through the ceiling and was taken into custody without further incident, according to the complaint.

A puppy at the residence was put into the custody of La Crosse County Animal Control.

According to the report, the house was filthy, with jugs of urine all over, and police found $490 in cash and 11 grams of fentanyl in the residence. After arresting the Formaneks and Running, police contacted the city inspections department.

Randy Formanek initially denied that Mitchell Formanek was selling drugs, then said, “Yeah, but not like before,” according to the complaint. Randy Formanek admitted to police that he allowed Mitchell Formanek to deal drugs out of his home and said Mitchell Formanek provided him with drugs for his pain.

Mitchell Formanek and Running were both charged with delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC, all as a party to a crime and repeat offender, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender.

Randy Formanek was charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place, both as a party to a crime and repeat offender, and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender.

All three were on probation after being convicted of drug-related crimes last year. They are being held in the La Crosse County Jail for violating terms of their probation.

