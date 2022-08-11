Three charged with drug deal in La Crosse; arrest leads to charge against fourth person

Two people are in custody and one is still being sought for their roles in an alleged drug purchase last year in La Crosse.

Devon Perkins, 25, Treagir J. Sander, 22, and Kara Louise-Faith Venable, 31, all of La Crosse, face a single felony charge of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.

Venable also faces a felony charge of battery to a law enforcement officer after she allegedly resisted arrest Aug. 4. She also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested was Dakotah J. Guilette, 23, La Crosse, who allegedly interfered with police attempts take Venable into custody. He was also arrested and charged with a felony count of threatening an officer and two misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing an officer and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to criminal complaints filed against all three, La Crosse police learned from a confidential informant that methamphetamine could be purchased from Perkins. The informant, who reportedly owed Perkins a $40 drug debt, told police that Perkins sells half-ounce units for $350.

The complaint says the informant and Perkins exchanged Facebook messages to arrange the deal that allegedly occurred Aug. 24, 2021. Perkins reportedly posted, "If you got that money you owe me I can grab that for you."

The informant reportedly made contact with Perkins and Sander inside a La Crosse residence. A short time later, the informant and Sander left the residence and drove away together. The vehicle parked at a La Crosse hotel, where Sander and the informant were reportedly met by Venable. The informant then went inside the hotel and returned 15 minutes later. The informant reportedly gave police a baggie with 15.9 grams of methamphetamine.

Venable was arrested in Houska Park on Aug. 4 shortly after 7 p.m. According to a separate complaint, Venable resisted arrest and kicked an officer several times. The complaint says her protracted resistance, along with Guilette's attempts to push away police, drew a crowd of hostile onlookers at the park. The complaint says Guilette told an officer he wanted to meet for a fight after he was released from jail.

Venable is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond. She has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 12.

Sander is being held at the Jackson Correctional Institute. His initial court appearance is set for Aug. 12.

Judge Gloria Doyle issued an arrest warrant for Perkins on Aug. 5.

Guilette is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500 cash bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 12.