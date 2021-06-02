Three face charges after report of robbery in town of Campbell

Three people were charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday after police responded to a strong-arm robbery in a town of Campbell park.

Denise H. Roden, 18, Onalaska; Sherina L. Drake, 17, La Crosse; and Kalob C. Bowerman, 20, Rush City, Minnesota, were all charged with felony robbery/use of force and misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property.

Roden also faces a misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana, and Drake also faces a felony charge of bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and possession of cocaine.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called May 31 to a town of Campbell park, where a woman said Roden pinned her to the ground while Drake and Bowerman went through her purse and stole her phone, a vape pen and a bag containing cocaine.

Police arrested all three suspects a short time later. The complaint says Roden identified herself as a "Faith Sampler" before police ascertained her real identity. Police searched a backpack belonging to Roden and allegedly found 23 grams of marijuana.

The complaint says Drake pretended to be sleepy and unresponsive during transport to the La Crosse County Jail. Police reportedly found a plastic baggie containing cocaine residue belonging to Drake.