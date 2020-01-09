Three men sentenced in illegal deer hunting case in Eau Claire County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many of the deer carcasses had not been field dressed, and only small amounts of meat were harvested.

Wardens estimated that at least 20 deer were illegally killed.

Wardens interviewed the suspects between Nov. 12 and Dec. 11 in 2018. During the interviews, each suspect admitted to illegally hunting deer and each also incriminated the other suspects.

Dawson admitted to illegally shooting at least two deer. Hugdahl assisted by shining a light at the deer.

A photograph recovered from Dawson’s phone shows Dawson and three other males posing with deer that had been illegally killed in October 2018.

Hugdahl admitted to illegally killing at least six deer with the assistance of headlights and a spotlight.

Ladwig admitted to several incidents of shooting deer out of season. He was assisted by Hugdahl and Lane on at least one occasion.

Lane admitted several incidents of illegal hunting from Sept. 1 to Nov. 12 in 2018.

Some of the incidents were with Ladwig and Hugdahl.

Lewallen admitted to illegally killing at least two deer from a truck.