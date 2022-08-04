Three suspects arrested after armed robbery in La Crosse

Three men are in custody after they allegedly committed an armed robbery Tuesday in La Crosse.

Taron A. Hill, 24, New Iberia, Louisiana, was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for armed robbery. Thaylon Boutte, 20, New Iberia, and Jacorrie Benoit, 21, Wisconsin Dells, were referred for party to an armed robbery.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, officers were called to the 1100 block of West George Street around 1:30 p.m. for an armed robbery report. Police obtained a description of the vehicle, which was located by the La Crosse Sheriff's Office a short time later.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the three were arrested with assistance from the Bangor and West Salem police departments and Wisconsin State Patrol. Police say the vehicle was searched and a gun was found.

The three were transported to the La Crosse County Jail, where they are being held without bond pending a bail hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Anonymous tips can be sent to La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784 TIPS (8477) or online at lacrossecrimestoppers.com.