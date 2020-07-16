You are the owner of this article.
Three women charged with driving man to La Crosse home invasion
La Crosse County prosecutors Thursday filed charges against three women accused of taking part in a home invasion last month.

Kristine R. Kulas, 22, Trempealeau, Kenzie J. Parcel, 21, La Crosse, and Kari M. Garcia, 22, Onalaska, were all charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with armed robbery as a party to a crime.

Kristine Kulas mug

Kulas

According to the complaint, the three women took Kristin L. Lopez, 23, and Kenneth J. Lawson, 31, both of La Crosse, to a Seventh Street apartment June 21, where the two robbed a woman and her brother.

Kulas, who drove to the residence, planned the robbery with Lawson, according to Lawson’s phone records. She told police Lawson “guilt-tripped” her into helping him find someplace to rob and she told him the victims would have drugs and money, according to the complaint.

Kenzie Parcel mug

Parcel

Kulas brought two friends – Parcel and Garcia – with her because she was scared, she told police.

Lopez and Lawson forced their way into the apartment and got into a physical altercation with the resident and her brother, according to the complaint.

Lawson dropped a 9-mm pistol and his phone during the struggle and they were recovered by the victims, according to the report. The man told Lawson that he would give the gun back and allow the alleged robbers to leave, if he allowed him to unload the gun before giving it back. Lawson agreed and they fled down an alleyway to Kulas’s vehicle, according to the complaint.

Kulas then gave Parcel and Garcia each marijuana Lopez said was stolen from the apartment, according to the complaint.

Garcia told police she had been hanging out with Kulas, when Kulas asked if she wanted to get “reckless,” and she agreed, not knowing Kulas had planned a robbery, according to the complaint.

Lopez was charged June 25 with robbery with use of force, possession with intent to deliver THC, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping. Lawson was charged Friday with armed robbery with use of force, possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor battery using a dangerous weapon.

Kulas, Parcel and Garcia have not yet made their initial appearance in court.

+11 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in July

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

