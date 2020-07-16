Three women charged with driving man to La Crosse home invasion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County prosecutors Thursday filed charges against three women accused of taking part in a home invasion last month.

Kristine R. Kulas, 22, Trempealeau, Kenzie J. Parcel, 21, La Crosse, and Kari M. Garcia, 22, Onalaska, were all charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with armed robbery as a party to a crime.

According to the complaint, the three women took Kristin L. Lopez, 23, and Kenneth J. Lawson, 31, both of La Crosse, to a Seventh Street apartment June 21, where the two robbed a woman and her brother.

Kulas, who drove to the residence, planned the robbery with Lawson, according to Lawson’s phone records. She told police Lawson “guilt-tripped” her into helping him find someplace to rob and she told him the victims would have drugs and money, according to the complaint.

Kulas brought two friends – Parcel and Garcia – with her because she was scared, she told police.

Lopez and Lawson forced their way into the apartment and got into a physical altercation with the resident and her brother, according to the complaint.