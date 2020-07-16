Three women charged with driving man to La Crosse home invasion

La Crosse County prosecutors Thursday filed charges against three women accused of taking part in a home invasion last month.
Kristine R. Kulas, 22, Trempealeau, Kenzie J. Parcel, 21, La Crosse, and Kari M. Garcia, 22, Onalaska, were all charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with armed robbery as a party to a crime.
According to the complaint, the three women took Kristin L. Lopez, 23, and Kenneth J. Lawson, 31, both of La Crosse, to a Seventh Street apartment June 21, where the two robbed a woman and her brother.
Kulas, who drove to the residence, planned the robbery with Lawson, according to Lawson’s phone records. She told police Lawson “guilt-tripped” her into helping him find someplace to rob and she told him the victims would have drugs and money, according to the complaint.
Kulas brought two friends – Parcel and Garcia – with her because she was scared, she told police.
Lopez and Lawson forced their way into the apartment and got into a physical altercation with the resident and her brother, according to the complaint.
Lawson dropped a 9-mm pistol and his phone during the struggle and they were recovered by the victims, according to the report. The man told Lawson that he would give the gun back and allow the alleged robbers to leave, if he allowed him to unload the gun before giving it back. Lawson agreed and they fled down an alleyway to Kulas’s vehicle, according to the complaint.
Kulas then gave Parcel and Garcia each marijuana Lopez said was stolen from the apartment, according to the complaint.
Garcia told police she had been hanging out with Kulas, when Kulas asked if she wanted to get “reckless,” and she agreed, not knowing Kulas had planned a robbery, according to the complaint.
Lopez was charged June 25 with robbery with use of force, possession with intent to deliver THC, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping. Lawson was charged Friday with armed robbery with use of force, possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor battery using a dangerous weapon.
Kulas, Parcel and Garcia have not yet made their initial appearance in court.
Jeffery Stellick
Andrew Plum
Andrew M. Plum, 32, La Crosse, was charged July 14 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Plum was stopped by police Jan. 5 and sped away after nearly running over a La Crosse County Sheriff’s Deputy’s feet, according to the complaint.
Demetrius Smith
Kelsey Pendergrass
Melanie Westurn
Michael Wilson
Kelly Knudtson
Kelly R. Knudtson, 31, West Salem, was charged July 9 with two counts of felony bail jumping. Knudtson violated terms of her bond June 30 when she had contact twice with her co-defendant in a previous case, according to the complaint.
Matthew Johnson
Pader Yang
Chad Kowalke
Joshua Vue
Joshua Vue, 34, La Crosse, was charged July 7 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Vue was found asleep in a vehicle in an alley behind the 2100 block of Market Street with a glass pipe and four gem bags with a total of 12.3 grams of meth inside, according to the complaint.
Katie McCune
Katie R. McCune, 42, was charged July 6 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine. Katie had meth June 16 when she was detained after being a passenger in a stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.
Jeffery Stellick
Jeffery D. Stellick, 35, was charged July 6 with operating a motor vehicle without consent and fraudulent use of a credit card. An EatStreet driver reported his vehicle stolen after he left the car running while making a delivery June 15. Stellick was found June 16 driving the vehicle and attempted to use the victim’s debit card at Foot Locker, according to the complaint.
John Ybarra
Kiara Kiesow
Eric M. Stevens
