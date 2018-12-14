Todd Kendhammer‘s lawyer sought juror information earlier this month as the convicted murderer faces a Dec. 20 deadline to file a post-conviction motion or notice of appeal.
La Crosse Circuit Court sent a CD of juror questionnaires to attorney Jerome Buting, who gained notice as Steven Avery’s lawyer in the Netflix documentary series “Making a Murderer.”
Juror questionnaires are a list of questions sent to potential jurors. Questionnaires vary from case to case and are not available to the public but can be examined in the appeals process.
It has been a year since Kendhammer was found guilty of murdering his wife, Barb Kendhammer, and he is now serving life in prison but is eligible for release in 30 years.
Kendhammer claimed he was driving with his wife when a 10-pound galvanized steel pipe rolled from an oncoming truck and struck his wife as she rode in the passenger seat.
Physics experts testified that a 10-pound pipe couldn’t fly horizontally 10 feet from a vehicle and a witness testified to seeing the couple’s car with an intact windshield in a ditch.
The Tribune reached out to Buting for comment on the case but hasn’t heard back.
