Tomah man accused of dealing methamphetamine

A Tomah man faces up to 31 years in prison after being accused of dealing methamphetamine.

Michael B. Kingsley was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.

According to the criminal complaint, an employee of a hotel in West Salem called police after observing suspicious behavior in the hotel parking lot. The employee reported two males making numerous trips between a parked van and the interior of the hotel and that the activity had been going on for two hours.

Police arrived and observed Kingsley exit the hotel, enter the van and walk back toward the hotel. An officer confronted Kingsley, who refused to identify himself and accused the officer of violating his rights, according to the complaint.

The complaint says Kingsley appeared nervous and kept putting his hands in his pockets against the orders of police. The officer handcuffed Kingsley, and a search of the van and Kingsley's person reportedly found 32.6 grams of methamphetamine, a scale with a white, powdery substance and $513 in cash. Police also reportedly found a stolen chainsaw in the van. Police later determined Kingsley had an outstanding felony warrant from Monroe County.

Judge Gloria Doyle ordered Kingsley held on a $1,000 cash bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 5.

