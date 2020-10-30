Tomah man accused of hit-and-run injury at Wyeville tavern

A 35-year-old Tomah man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly hitting a woman with his car shortly after an Oct. 23 brawl at a Wyeville tavern.
Ricardo Muniz was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run causing injury and bail jumping. He also faces misdemeanor charges of causing injury while driving under the influence, reckless driving/causing bodily harm and disorderly conduct (two counts).
According to a report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Muniz left the Backwater Bar and Grill shortly before 11 p.m. after an altercation involving three other people. A witness said Muniz got into a vehicle, backed into a Chevy Camaro several feet away and "floored it into reverse" a second time, dislodging the Camaro from its parking space.The witness said Muniz then "flew forward" and ran into a "deer carrier" that was hitched to a truck, causing the hitch to bend.
Muniz put the vehicle back into drive and reportedly struck a woman before leaving the parking lot. The woman sustained bruises on both knees and reported back, head and neck pain. X-rays showed no broken bones.
A witness said Muniz "dashed out" from the parking lot onto Hwy. 21. He was stopped by a train, turned around and headed eastbound before being pulled over by police on Hwy. PP.
Muniz was taken to Mayo Hospital in Sparta and treated for small facial cuts before being transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Several witnesses say the fight inside the bar happened after Muniz groped a woman, threw the first punch when confronted and choked a woman during the brawl. However, the report says six minutes of video footage supplied by the bar doesn't support those claims, and the report says there were no marks on the woman's neck.
A witness told police she saw a gun in Muniz's vehicle, but no weapon was recovered during the traffic stop.
Two other people were referred by police to the District Attorney for disorderly conduct and battery, but no charges had been filed as of Friday.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
