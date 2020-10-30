Tomah man accused of hit-and-run injury at Wyeville tavern

A 35-year-old Tomah man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly hitting a woman with his car shortly after an Oct. 23 brawl at a Wyeville tavern.

Ricardo Muniz was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run causing injury and bail jumping. He also faces misdemeanor charges of causing injury while driving under the influence, reckless driving/causing bodily harm and disorderly conduct (two counts).

According to a report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Muniz left the Backwater Bar and Grill shortly before 11 p.m. after an altercation involving three other people. A witness said Muniz got into a vehicle, backed into a Chevy Camaro several feet away and "floored it into reverse" a second time, dislodging the Camaro from its parking space.The witness said Muniz then "flew forward" and ran into a "deer carrier" that was hitched to a truck, causing the hitch to bend.

Muniz put the vehicle back into drive and reportedly struck a woman before leaving the parking lot. The woman sustained bruises on both knees and reported back, head and neck pain. X-rays showed no broken bones.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A witness said Muniz "dashed out" from the parking lot onto Hwy. 21. He was stopped by a train, turned around and headed eastbound before being pulled over by police on Hwy. PP.