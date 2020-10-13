Tomah man accused of pointing gun at police

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 75-year-old Tomah man accused of pointing a gun at a police officer. John Deane Pleuss faces a felony charge of intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office police report, police were flagged down Sept. 30 shortly before 11 a.m. by Diggers Hotline staff. A worker told police he was concerned about seeing a man, later identified as Pleuss, leave a Hwy. ET residence with an uncased shotgun in his hand. The worker said Pleuss got into his truck with the shotgun and drove away.

Police located Pleuss' truck a short time later. The report says the driver was angry and asked why police were there. During the conversation, Pleuss allegedly reached over the passenger side of the truck, grabbed a 12-gauge shotgun and pointed the weapon at the officer. The officer deflected the end of the barrel and told Pleuss not to point the weapon. The report says Pleuss refused to show police his driver's license and denied that he pointed the gun.

The officer warned Pleuss about pointing weapons and a cracked windshield on his truck before leaving the scene. The report says Pleuss' wife called an hour later thanking the officer for how the situation was handled and apologized for her husband's behavior.