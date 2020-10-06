Tomah man accused of stealing bikes in La Crosse

A 47-year-old Tomah man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two separate Oct. 1 bicycle thefts in La Crosse.

David J. Weber was charged with two felony counts of burglary to a building/dwelling, and one misdemeanor count each of criminal damage to property, possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police believe Weber stole a bicycle worth $600 from an enclosed porch of a Sixth Avenue South apartment and damaged a door to gain entry. The complaint says the owner noticed Weber riding the bike a short time later. The owner was able to catch up with Weber and retake possession of the bike.

The same day, police were called to Smith's Bike Shop, where the owner noticed a warehouse door had been pried open and that four bicycles were missing. Three of the bikes were found concealed in a dumpster next to the building. The fourth bike, valued at $1,00, wasn't immediately located. Surveillance video supplied by the business showed a man prying a door open and removing the bikes from the building.