Tomah man accused of stealing bikes in La Crosse

A 47-year-old Tomah man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two separate Oct. 1 bicycle thefts in La Crosse.
David J. Weber was charged with two felony counts of burglary to a building/dwelling, and one misdemeanor count each of criminal damage to property, possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, police believe Weber stole a bicycle worth $600 from an enclosed porch of a 6th Avenue South apartment and damaged a door to gain entry. The complaint says the owner noticed Weber riding the bike a short time later. The owner was able to catch up with Weber and retake possession of the bike.
The same day, police were called to Smith's Cycling and Fitness, where the owner noticed a warehouse door has been pried open and that four bicycles were missing. Three of the bikes were found concealed in a dumpster next to the building. The fourth bike, valued at $1,700, wasn't immediately located. Surveillance video supplied by the business showed a man prying a door open and removing the bikes from the building.
Police recovered the missing bike a short time later after seeing Weber riding it near the area of 6th Street and Market Street. When Weber noticed the presence of a police officer, he jumped off the bike and began running through residential yards. The bike was returned to Smith's Cycling with no damage.
The following day, a Kwik Trip employee tipped off police that Weber was in the store asking for a backpack he left there the day before. Police found Weber a block away from the store wearing clothing matching the suspect's on the surveillance video. A search of Weber allegedly found five Suboxone pills, five needles and several burned foils.
Weber is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
