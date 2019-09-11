SPARTA — A Monroe County man admitted Wednesday in Monroe County Circuit Court that his negligence caused the 2015 death of his 3-month-old son.
Troy Tralmer, 30, Tomah, pleaded guilty Wednesday to child neglect causing great bodily harm, a Class F felony. He faces up to 12 ½ years in prison Dec. 18 when he is sentenced by Judge Mark Goodman.
Tralmer originally was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse causing great bodily harm in the death of Chad Tralmer, his infant son. Had he been convicted he would have faced up to 60 years in prison.
His attorney Rebecca Coffee stipulated that the incident Nov. 5, 2015, rose to the level of negligence, saying Tralmer was under the influence of marijuana when he was caring for his son.
“In addition to that your honor, he was carrying his son in a way I think both parties would agree is negligent,” Coffee said.
Tralmer put Chad in a seat in a sink, and the baby hit his head, then started choking. Tralmer then dropped him, according to Coffee.
“The defense position is that the additional drop was accidental,” Coffee said.
The baby lost consciousness and Tralmer attempted CPR and called 911. Chad died two days later at a hospital. An autopsy found he suffered seven broken ribs, a fractured skull and bleeding in his brain, according to the complaint.
Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said the plea deal was a positive step toward justice, describing it as “an appropriate and just outcome.”
“Mr. Tralmer has now acknowledged that his actions resulted in great bodily harm to the victim in the case and it gives some certainty and finality to what has been a difficult case for all parties involved,” Croninger said.
He hopes the guilty plea will allow Chad’s family to begin to heal.
The case was complex, which is why it took nearly four years to resolve, Croninger said.
“We wanted to make sure we were doing our full due diligence, and the same is true for the defense attorneys,” Croninger said.
Tralmer has a second open case from 2017 in which he was charged with child abuse, recklessly causing harm. He was accused of spinning a small child by her arms and legs and swinging her into a wall while babysitting, according to the complaint.
Croninger said that case will also likely be resolved at the December sentencing hearing.
