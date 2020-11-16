Tomah man arrested after high-speed chase ends in Elroy

A 22-year-old Tomah man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties.

Anthony D. Springman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney on Saturday for eluding an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a Monroe County deputy observed a vehicle driven by Springman traveling 95 mph in a 55 mph zone near Kendall. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle as Springman crossed into Juneau County. Upon entering the city of Elroy, Springman shut off the vehicle’s headlights and continued to flee the deputy.

The pursuit ended when Springman’s vehicle struck a deer, which popped the vehicle’s hood open and caused it to stop abruptly. The vehicle was rear-ended by the pursuing deputy, and both vehicles sustained moderate damage.

Springman surrendered and was arrested without incident. Nobody was injured in the crash, which is being investigated by the Elroy Police Department.

Springman was also issued traffic citations for speeding (40 mph over), operating under the influence of a restricted substance, operating after suspension and operating without lights.

