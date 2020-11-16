 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tomah man arrested after high-speed chase ends in Elroy
0 comments
top story

Tomah man arrested after high-speed chase ends in Elroy

{{featured_button_text}}
Anthony David Springman

Anthony David Springman

A 22-year-old Tomah man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties.

Anthony D. Springman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney on Saturday for eluding an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a Monroe County deputy observed a vehicle driven by Springman traveling 95 mph in a 55 mph zone near Kendall. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle as Springman crossed into Juneau County. Upon entering the city of Elroy, Springman shut off the vehicle’s headlights and continued to flee the deputy.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The pursuit ended when Springman’s vehicle struck a deer, which popped the vehicle’s hood open and caused it to stop abruptly. The vehicle was rear-ended by the pursuing deputy, and both vehicles sustained moderate damage.

Springman surrendered and was arrested without incident. Nobody was injured in the crash, which is being investigated by the Elroy Police Department.

Springman was also issued traffic citations for speeding (40 mph over), operating under the influence of a restricted substance, operating after suspension and operating without lights.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News