Tomah man arrested after high-speed chase ends in Elroy

A 22-year-old Tomah man was arrested after a police chase that spanned two counties.
Anthony D. Springman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney on Saturday for eluding an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a Monroe County deputy observed a vehicle driven by Springman traveling 95 mph in a 55 mph zone near Kendall. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle as Springman crossed into Juneau County. Upon entering the city of Elroy, Springman shut off the vehicle’s headlights and continued to flee the deputy.
Support Local Journalism
The pursuit ended when Springman’s vehicle struck a deer, which popped the vehicle’s hood open and caused it to stop abruptly. The vehicle was rear-ended by the pursuing deputy, and both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
Springman surrendered and was arrested without incident. Nobody was injured in the crash, which is being investigated by the Elroy Police Department.
Springman was also issued traffic citations for speeding (40 mph over), operating under the influence of a restricted substance, operating after suspension and operating without lights.
1941: Electric streetcar
1941: La Crosse VFW Drum Corps
1941: La Crosse Interstate Fair
1942: Kiddie Hour picnic
1942: Camp McCoy POW camp
1945: Longfellow School
1946: La Crosse YMCA
1947: School bus
1947: W.T. Grant
1948: The Ringling Bros. Circus
1948: Sears
1948: The Sias Isles Boat Livery
1948: Grand Hotel
1948: Centennial parade
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.