Tomah man arrested for child pornography
Tomah man arrested for child pornography

Police have arrested a 36-year-old Tomah man on charges of child pornography.

According to the Tomah Police Department, Aaron John Byers was taken into custody after police received a tip he was downloading pornographic material depicting children. Police determined the download location was Byers' 326 James St. address and obtained a warrant to search his residence Aug. 17.

Byers was arrested without incident and taken to the Monroe County Jail on charges of possession of child pornography and a Department of Corrections hold. He has yet to be charged in Monroe County Circuit Court.

