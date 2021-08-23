Tomah man arrested for child pornography

Police have arrested a 36-year-old Tomah man on charges of child pornography.
According to the Tomah Police Department, Aaron John Byers was taken into custody after police received a tip he was downloading pornographic material depicting children. Police determined the download location was Byers' 326 James St. address and obtained a warrant to search his residence Aug. 17.
Byers was arrested without incident and taken to the Monroe County Jail on charges of possession of child pornography and a Department of Corrections hold. He has yet to be charged in Monroe County Circuit Court.