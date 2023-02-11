A Tomah man was arrested Friday for fifth offense OWI.
The Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post at around 2:30 p.m. Feb. 10 received a traffic complaint and found a vehicle stuck in a ditch at milepost 134 on I-94 E/B.
Salvador J. Casarez, 43, was found slumped over the steering wheel with open intoxicants in the vehicle.
Field sobriety tests were conducted and Casarez was arrested and transported for a legal blood draw before being transferred to the Monroe County Jail.
Emily Pyrek
Community health reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.
