Tomah man convicted of child pornography crimes

A federal jury in Madison has found Shannon R. Donoho, 44, of Tomah, guilty of child pornography crimes.

The verdict was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea for the Western District of Wisconsin.

The jury reached a verdict Thursday afternoon after two hours of deliberation following two days of testimony.

Donoho was convicted of seven counts of producing child pornography, one count of attempting to produce child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.

The jury found that Donoho produced child pornography on seven occasions between September 2015 and October 2017 and attempted to produce child pornography on June 28, 2018. The jury also found that on July 25, 2018, he possessed a hard drive containing images of child pornography, and that at least one image was of a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.

Evidence presented at the trial established that in 2016, Donoho hid Go Pro cameras in the bathroom at a residence of a family friend and made several recordings of a 9-year-old girl in the shower. Donoho was visible in several of the videos interacting with the girl while she was showering and after she exited the shower in the bathroom.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}