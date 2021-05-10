 Skip to main content
Tomah man dead in Monroe County motorcycle crash
Tomah man dead in Monroe County motorcycle crash

One person is reported dead after a motorcycle crash in Monroe County Saturday night, officials reported over the weekend.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a motorcycle crash at around 10:08 p.m. Saturday on Highway 16 near Hazel Avenue. Police found a 2002 Suzuki GSF 600 located in the north ditch, a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff's office said.

William M. Nelson, 29, Tomah, was ejected from the motorcycle after it overturned in the ditch, officials said, and was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers said the highway was closed for around one-and-a-half hours for investigation. The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Rescue Technicians and Gundersen Air all assisted the sheriff's office with the crash site.

