An investigation is under way after a Tomah man's body was found Wednesday.
At about 3:19 p.m. April 5, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a potentially deceased man on the ground alongside a rural road in town of Alma, near the village limits of Merrillan. Law enforcement determined the victim, identified as Mitchell Norman Link II, 35, was dead. The cause of death was not apparent upon initial examination.
The Jackson County Medical Examiner is assisting with the investigation and a forensic autopsy is planned. The case remains active. Anyone with information regarding the circumstances surrounding Link’s death or his whereabouts earlier in the day April 5 are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 715-284-5357. Information can also be reported via Jackson County Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com or 1-800-228-3203.
People are also reading…
The Sheriff's Office believes the incident to be isolated and presents no threat or danger to the public.
Homeowner captures tornado hitting Illinois neighborhood, and more of today's top videos
A homeowner in Illinois captured the moment a tornado ripped off roofs in the city of Colona, a rare aurora borealis was captured on camera in Sweden, and more of today's top videos.
This video was captured by an eyewitness who was caught up in the cyclone, filming the whole thing from inside her house. Veuer’s Tony Spitz h…
The rare event featured even rarer colors.
US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday proposed an $8.9 billion settlement to resolve years-old lawsuits claiming that its t…
Israeli police arrested more than 350 people early Wednesday after clashes at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque, a police spokesperson sai…
Description: In a Gulf-fed lagoon, injured sea turtles swim through the final stages of their rehabilitation journey before their release into…
A new exhibit at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris opened Wednesday, looking at one of the greatest collaborations in modern art – that of…
A six-month-old northern white-cheeked gibbon who has arrived at Cincinnati Zoo is to be raised by same-sex parents.