An investigation is under way after a Tomah man's body was found Wednesday.

At about 3:19 p.m. April 5, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a potentially deceased man on the ground alongside a rural road in town of Alma, near the village limits of Merrillan. Law enforcement determined the victim, identified as Mitchell Norman Link II, 35, was dead. The cause of death was not apparent upon initial examination.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner is assisting with the investigation and a forensic autopsy is planned. The case remains active. Anyone with information regarding the circumstances surrounding Link’s death or his whereabouts earlier in the day April 5 are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 715-284-5357. Information can also be reported via Jackson County Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com or 1-800-228-3203.

The Sheriff's Office believes the incident to be isolated and presents no threat or danger to the public.