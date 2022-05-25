Tomah man indicted on federal drug charges

A 56-year-old Tomah man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Madison on drug charges.

Stephen Blaine Thompson was charged Wednesday with possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The indictment alleges that Thompson possessed the methamphetamine on March 17. If convicted, Thompson faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.

Thompson also faces charges in Monroe County Circuit Court of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of narcotic drugs. He has a preliminary hearing in both cases scheduled for June 13.

The federal charge against Thompson is the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner is handling the prosecution.

