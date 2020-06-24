Tomah man sentenced for gun violation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Isaac Morales, 44, of Tomah was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm knowing he was a convicted felon.

Morales pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 30, 2019.

Morales’ domestic partner called 911 after a disturbance on Feb. 15, 2019, and said Morales had a gun, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Before police arrived, Morales hid the handgun and two magazines in an outbuilding. Morales initially told the police that he sold the gun, but then admitted he lied because he is a felon and he knew he couldn’t have the gun. Both Morales and his girlfriend consented to a search of the property, and police recovered a Ruger 9mm pistol with two loaded magazines, authorities said. In 2007, Morales was convicted of conspiracy to harbor aliens in the Southern District of Texas, and he has multiple misdemeanor convictions.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley rejected Morales’ request for a sentence of probation Wednesday, because Morales repeatedly violated conditions of his pretrial release. Morales was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The charge against Morales was the result of an investigation conducted by the Tomah Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

