Tomah man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for child pornography
A 43-year-old Tomah man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for child sex crimes. Shannon R. Donoho was convicted May 13 after a three-day jury trial in Madison on charges of using children to produce pornography and possession of child pornography.

According to federal prosecutors, the investigation began when law enforcement downloaded child pornography made available by Donoho on a file-sharing network. After a search warrant executed at Donoho's home, law enforcement reportedly recovered hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on Donoho's computers and external storage devices. The images included depictions of children as young as 5 years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Law enforcement also determined that Donoho used hidden cameras to record at least two children with whom he had personal relationships between 2016 and 2018. Prosecutors say he secretly recorded the children, who were under 12 at the time.

In sentencing, federal Judge William M. Conley emphasized the defendant's supervisory control of the two children he recorded. The supervision included babysitting and giving them rides to school.

The charges against Donoho were the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and Tomah Police Department. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. District Attorneys Julie S. Pflueger and Taylor L. Kraus.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

