Tomah man sentenced to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine

Stephen Blaine Thompson

Thompson

A 57-year-old Tomah man was sentenced Wednesday to 6½ years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Stephen Blaine Thompson pleaded guilty Aug. 31 to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. The sentence was handed down in Madison by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley.

According to federal prosecutors, Thompson received nine packages containing methamphetamine in the mail from Arizona at various addresses in the Tomah area. On Nov. 15, 2021, U.S. Postal Inspectors executed a search warrant on a parcel sent from Arizona to an address in his name in Sparta. The parcel contained approximately one pound of methamphetamine.

On March 17, postal inspectors executed a search warrant on a parcel sent to a Thompson associate in Tomah. Inspectors reportedly found approximately 220 grams of methamphetamine in the parcel. Thompson was arrested that same day after taking possession of the parcel.

Thompson’s criminal history dates back to 1992 and includes six drug-related felonies and felony convictions for burglary and theft.

The charge against Thompson is the result of a joint investigation by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Postal Service-Office of the Inspector General, Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

The prosecution of the case was being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

