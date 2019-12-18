Tomah man sentenced to six years imprisonment in infant's death

“I know that Troy did not abuse him or do anything to intentionally harm him. He has expressed to me multiple times how terrible and guilty he feels about Chad’s accident and I have witnessed his pain. That grief is never going to end,” Nicole Tralmer said.

She begged the court to let her children grow up with their father, saying they love him and want to see him every day and that the feelings are mutual.

“Bringing God back into our lives after losing Chad has been our only hope in managing our pain and grief. Removing Troy from our family will not make our children safer and will not hold him more responsible than he already has been,” she said.

Tralmer’s mother, Nancy Tralmer, described her son as slow to anger, a man with a kind heart who was dedicated to his church and his children.

“He is not the monster people are portraying him to be,” Nancy Tralmer said.

The two women were among the 24 people who wrote letters on Tralmer’s behalf to the court.

Tralmer also spoke, saying he turned to marijuana use to blunt the pain of his brother’s untimely death, and taking responsibility for his son’s death.