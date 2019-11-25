A Tomah man will spend eight years in prison for dealing methamphetamine after he was sentenced in federal court.
Bobby Ostrum, 37, was sentenced Nov. 22 by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson after he pleaded guilty in August to possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Police stopped Ostrum's vehicle Nov. 16, 2018, and found about 120 grams of meth, which he intended to sell to lower-level dealers for further distribution.
At the time of his arrest, Ostrum was on supervision in La Crosse and Monroe counties.
During sentencing, Peterson described Ostrum as being part of a large system that exploits addiction in the community and said Ostrum has a history of committing crimes while on supervision.
His lengthy criminal record includes convictions for substantial battery, possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing controlled substances, armed robbery and delivering meth.
