Tomah VA expands vaccination drive

The Tomah VA Medical Center is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, their caregivers and spouses and other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the "Saves Lives Act."

The target implementation date is May 1, but Tomah VA officials say vaccinations are ahead of schedule.

The expanded authority depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to continue to prioritize veterans enrolled in VA care.

“The Tomah VA Medical Center has been focused on vaccinating as many veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts now thanks to the Saves Lives Act,” said Karen Long, Tomah VA director. “Our vaccination clinics throughout the medical center and clinics have been busy, and we look forward to expanding our vaccination outreach to better serve all veterans.”

Tomah VAMC includes the medical center and community clinics in Owen, La Crosse, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids.

Those eligible under the Saves Lives Act should visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed to register and receive vaccine updates. Veterans can also call 800-872-8662, ext.66274.

