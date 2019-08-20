{{featured_button_text}}

A town of Campbell man was accused Tuesday of drugging and assaulting a woman early Saturday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Austin Banks, 24, was charged with second-degree sexual assault, administering a dangerous drug and possession of cocaine, all as a repeat offender.

According to the complaint, Banks and the victim were drinking together Friday night and into Saturday morning. An officer was on a routine patrol when she saw a vehicle parked in the grass near the baseball field on Sky Harbour Drive. The officer reported that both Banks and the victim seemed intoxicated, and a preliminary breath test showed Banks had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11%; however, she allowed them to walk down the street to Banks’ home.

About 3 a.m., the same officer was dispatched to Banks’ house after the victim called 911. According to the complaint, the woman told the officer Banks had tried to tie her up at the baseball field, and she had thrown up several times. When Banks and the victim returned to his house, he tried to tie her hands and feet behind her back, and touched her without permission.

The victim told police Banks stuck clothing in her mouth and put his finger, which had a powdery substance on it, up her nose.

According to the complaint, the victim was able to loosen the ties and stand up, and Banks refused to tell her what he put up her nose. A search of Banks’ basement revealed a .4-gram bag of what authorities believe to be cocaine.

Banks, who is on a probation hold, received a $5,000 cash bond Monday from Judge Todd Bjerke.

Jourdan Vian

