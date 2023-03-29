A 41-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with fourth-offense operating with a restricted substance after police responded to a Feb. 28 traffic crash.

According to a criminal complaint filed March 21, police were called around 10:45 a.m. to 1437 George St. in La Crosse, where a vehicle operated by Erik T. Baldwin struck a garage and shed in an alley. A witness who approached the vehicle said Baldwin was passed out inside the vehicle and wasn’t responsive.

An officer who arrived at the scene recognized Baldwin from previous contacts. The officer was aware of Baldwin’s prior drug use and was prepared to administer Narcan before he was able to awaken Baldwin by tugging on his shoulder.

The complaint says Baldwin obeyed the officer’s order to exit the vehicle but was unsteady on his feet. He denied operating the vehicle. He reportedly failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

Baldwin’s previous three drunk driving convictions are from 2003, 2010 and 2023. All occurred in La Crosse County.

Baldwin entered a not guilty plea and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond.