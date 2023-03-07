A March 2 traffic crash in La Crosse has led to drug charges against a 29-year-old La Crosse woman.

Taylor A. Riniker was charged March 3 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Monitor Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. on a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a traffic light pole at Copeland Avenue. Police identified the driver as Riniker, who police recognized from previous drug contacts. She reportedly told police she fell asleep at the wheel.

As Riniker was being interviewed, a witness approached police and said that Riniker threw two needles into a garbage can. When police asked Riniker about the needles, she reportedly acknowledged throwing them away and that she had used heroin the day before. She also admitted to having other used needles on her person.

Police placed Riniker under arrest and searched her. Police allegedly found two gem bags with 4.2 grams of methamphetamine and 7.9 grams of heroin

Police then searched the vehicle and allegedly found 4.6 grams of fentanyl and 3.8 grams of heroin.

Riniker is free on a $5,000 signature bond. Her next court date is a March 10 preliminary hearing.

