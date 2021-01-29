 Skip to main content
Traffic stop in La Crosse County nets 2,000 grams of marijuana
Traffic stop in La Crosse County nets 2,000 grams of marijuana

Christopher N. Baldwin

Christopher N. Baldwin

 Steve Rundio

A 38-year-old West Salem man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after police allegedly found nearly 2,000 grams of marijuana during a Jan. 28 traffic stop.

Christopher N. Baldwin faces felony charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over Baldwin for speeding on Hwy. 162 in the town of Burns. Police immediately detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle.

An officer asked Baldwin for the location of the marijuana, and Baldwin reportedly opened a backpack on the floorboard. The officer reported seeing a one-gallon jar full of green, leafy substance. A search of the backpack also reportedly found a slightly smaller jar with suspected marijuana and a small sugar jar with marijuana.

The three jars allegedly contained a combined 1,986 grams of marijuana. In addition, the complaint says police found multiple empty sandwich baggies with gold skulls, a torch lighter, two smoking devices, a digital scale with white and green residue and over $6,500 in cash.

A further search of the vehicle allegedly found two plastic baggies with 18.2 grams of cocaine and a metal tin containing 3.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Baldwin was released from the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 signature bond by Judge Ramona Gonzalez.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

