Traffic stop in Osseo results in drug bust
Two men were arrested last week in Osseo after a traffic stop uncovered $60,000 worth of narcotics.

Jessie Brown, 40, and Toraus Eason, 40, both of Chicago, were pulled over for a traffic violation at 12:25 a.m. June 24 on I-94 by a Trempealeau County sheriff's deputy, whose canine partner Luke indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle.  

A search of the vehicle uncovered 388 grams of heroin and 88 grams of crack cocaine, with a combined estimated street value of 60 grand. 

Brown and Eason were taken into custody and transported to the Trempealeau County Jail. The West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Osseo Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the incident, which is under investigation. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

