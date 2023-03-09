A 33-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police reportedly found drugs in his possession during a March 6 traffic stop.

Lorne S. Payne was charged March 7 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, Payne was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over on Rose Street in La Crosse for expired registration. He reportedly gave police a false name, but a records check flagged it as an alias he uses. Police arrested Payne on a parole violation for failing to give his real name.

Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found a digital scale underneath the passenger seat and a plastic bag inside the arm rest. The complaint says police found multiple bags of a white, powdery substance that weighed a combined 15.9 grams. Police then searched a purse belonging to the driver and reportedly recovered plastic zip bag with 8.2 grams of a brown, powdery substance and a dollar bill with suspected fentanyl.

Payne was given a $1,000 signature bond by Judge Ramona Gonzalez, but he remains in the jail on a probation hold. His next court appearance is a March 14 preliminary hearing.