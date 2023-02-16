A 31-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple drug charges after a Feb. 11 traffic stop in La Crosse.

Aspen J. Kalina was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of LSD and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police observed a vehicle pull from the parking lot of America’s Best Value Inn without a front license plate. Police followed the vehicle to the parking of a Kwik Trip store on George Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.

The driver, who identified himself as Kalina, lit a cigarette as police approached. Police interpreted the action as an attempt to mask the odor of drugs. Police deployed a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle reportedly found a scale with white residue.

A search of Kalina’s person allegedly found nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine, 7.4 grams of fentanyl and four grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms. Police also reportedly found spoons and needles inside the vehicle.

Kalina is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. His next court date is a Feb. 17 calendar call.

