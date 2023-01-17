 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Traffic stop leads to drug charges for La Crosse man

  • 0

A 20-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple criminal charges after a Dec. 17, 2022, traffic stop in La Crosse.

Dylan Bingham was charged Jan. 9 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over a vehicle driven by Bingham after determining its registration had expired. The complaint says Dylan continued to travel at least two blocks after the officer activated the squad car lights before pulling over on 4th Street.

Police recognized Bingham from previous contacts. The complaint says police observed in plain sight a half empty bottle of beer and two baggies with remnants of a green, leafy substance. Bingham reportedly told police, "there's some weed right there."

People are also reading…

A search of Bingham's person allegedly found a 9-millimeter firearm magazine with 10 ammunition rounds. Bingham reportedly told police the firearm was in the backseat but didn't know where. The complaint says police located the firearm on the person of a backseat passenger, who said Bingham told him, "we're getting pulled over ... take this." Police then searched the vehicle, and no additional contraband was found.

Police arrested Bingham on a probation violation, which gave police legal standing to search Bingham's residence. During the search, police allegedly found:

  • 283 pills with Xanax printed on them
  • 17 plastic bags containing over 500 grams of marijuana
  • 111 rounds of ammunition
  • Multiple items of drug paraphernalia, including a methamphetamine pipe, a scale and purple gem bags.

Bingham is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold. He returns to court Jan. 19 for a waiver of his preliminary hearing.

Brian Spaulding's parents found his body in a home he shared with roommates after he didn't show up for work and didn't answer his phone. His fatal shooting remains a mystery: Spaulding, a chiropractic assistant and massage therapist whose interests ranged from home-brewed beer to jiu jitsu, didn't do drugs, wasn't in a gang and lived close to the house where he was born. Spaulding's parents, now both in their 70s, are haunted by his death. But getting closure on the 2017 slaying seems increasingly unlikely as police in Portland, Oregon, confront a spike in shootings and murders at the same time the department struggles to fill more than 100 officer vacancies. The detective originally assigned to investigate Brian's death left in 2020 in a wave of retirements and the detective assigned to it now is swamped with fresh cases from a homicide rate that's increased 207% since 2019. "It's unsolved. And because of the huge increase of homicides here in Portland, the detectives are just strapped," said George Spaulding, who has his son's signature tattooed on his arm with Brian's trademark saying, "Prove it." In cities across the U.S., an increase in violent crime is colliding with fewer police officers. From Philadelphia to Portland to Los Angeles, officers worn out by the pandemic and disillusioned over calls to divest from policing following George Floyd's murder by police are quitting or retiring early at the same time homicide rates and shootings are rising. Departments are scrambling to recruit in a tight labor market at the same time they rethink what services they can provide and what role police should play in communities. Many have shifted veteran officers to patrol, breaking up specialized teams built up over decades like those for traffic enforcement, narcotics, vice and canine units, in order to keep up with 911 calls.
Dylan Bingham

Bingham

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan: Price of wheat skyrockets due to poor harvest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News