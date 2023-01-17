Traffic stop leads to drug charges for La Crosse man

A 20-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple criminal charges after a Dec. 17, 2022, traffic stop in La Crosse.

Dylan Bingham was charged Jan. 9 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over a vehicle driven by Bingham after determining its registration had expired. The complaint says Dylan continued to travel at least two blocks after the officer activated the squad car lights before pulling over on 4th Street.

Police recognized Bingham from previous contacts. The complaint says police observed in plain sight a half empty bottle of beer and two baggies with remnants of a green, leafy substance. Bingham reportedly told police, "there's some weed right there."

A search of Bingham's person allegedly found a 9-millimeter firearm magazine with 10 ammunition rounds. Bingham reportedly told police the firearm was in the backseat but didn't know where. The complaint says police located the firearm on the person of a backseat passenger, who said Bingham told him, "we're getting pulled over ... take this." Police then searched the vehicle, and no additional contraband was found.

Police arrested Bingham on a probation violation, which gave police legal standing to search Bingham's residence. During the search, police allegedly found:

283 pills with Xanax printed on them

17 plastic bags containing over 500 grams of marijuana

111 rounds of ammunition

Multiple items of drug paraphernalia, including a methamphetamine pipe, a scale and purple gem bags.

Bingham is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold. He returns to court Jan. 19 for a waiver of his preliminary hearing.

