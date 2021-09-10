 Skip to main content
Traffic stop results in drug, weapons charges
Traffic stop results in drug, weapons charges

Curtis Ross

Ross

A 33-year-old La Crosse man faces drug charges after a Wednesday traffic stop in the city.

Curtis W. Ross was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over a vehicle driven by Ross in the 1700 block of George Street and located two 9 mm handguns under the front passenger seat. Both weapons were loaded with a round in each chamber.

Police also allegedly found 9.8 grams of crack cocaine in four different bags, 33 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, cutting agents commonly used for cocaine and $1,102 in cash.

The complaint says Ross initially denied knowing about controlled substances or weapons in the vehicle. He reportedly told police he had cancer and tumors and repeatedly asked permission to enter a nearby tavern and use the restroom.

Lee Strawder

Strawder

A passenger in Ross' vehicle, Lee Donte Strawder, 39, Milwaukee, was arrested on a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and bail jumping.

Judge Elliott Levine freed both suspects on $1,000 signature bonds with conditions of no weapons or drugs.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

