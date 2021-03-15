 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Train stopped after crash in Jackson County; driver cited for fourth OWI
0 comments
top story

Train stopped after crash in Jackson County; driver cited for fourth OWI

{{featured_button_text}}

A train in Jackson County had to be stopped Sunday after an alleged drunk driver crashed his vehicle on a railroad track.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Jesse Hoff of Alma Center was southbound on Hwy. 12-27 in the town of Adams shortly after 10 p.m. when he drove off the road, rolled his vehicle on its side and came to rest on a set of railroad tracks. The sheriff's office contacted the railroad, which was able to halt the train within a mile of the crash site.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hoff was extricated from his vehicle by the Black River Falls Fire Department. He was cited for felony fourth-offense drunk driving, open intoxicants in a vehicle and failure to keep a vehicle under control.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Election Grants Again Draw Fire from GOP Lawmakers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News