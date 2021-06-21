Trempealeau man arrested after fatal auto crash

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Micah Harris had a detectable amount of a restricted substance in his blood as he drove a pickup truck that collided with a passenger vehicle operated by Monica Knepper, 57, Trempealeau. The sheriff’s office reported that Harris’ truck crossed the center line on Hwy. 35 near Bemis Street and struck Knepper’s vehicle head-on.