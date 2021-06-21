Trempealeau man arrested after fatal auto crash

Trempealeau County police arrested a 39-year-old Trempealeau man after a fatal auto crash June 16.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Micah Harris had a detectable amount of a restricted substance in his blood as he drove a pickup truck that collided with a passenger vehicle operated by Monica Knepper, 57, Trempealeau. The sheriff’s office reported that Harris’ truck crossed the center line on Hwy. 35 near Bemis Street and struck Knepper’s vehicle head-on.
Knepper was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Trempealeau Police Department, Trempealeau Fire Department and First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance and Winona Ambulance.