A Trempealeau man was arrested during the weekend for his fifth drunken driving offense.
Ronnie L. Wagner, 61, was pulled over at 10:32 a.m. Saturday after another driver reported him driving erratically, crossing yellow and white lines and driving into the median in Holmen.
According to the criminal complaint, Wagner admitted to drinking and failed several field sobriety tests.
When asked if he felt under the influence, Wagner said, “Probably, could be, depends on how you see it, yes. Probably yes,” according to the report.
A preliminary breath test showed Wagner had a blood alcohol content of .23%. He was taken into custody and charged Monday with fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
