Trempealeau man cited for hit-and-run-spree in La Crosse

Police arrested a 37-year-old Trempealeau man after he damaged six vehicles and a traffic light during an alleged hit-and-run spree Saturday in La Crosse and Onalaska.

Harley Heinrichs was issued 10 traffic citations, including one for first-offense drunken driving.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, Heinrich rear-ended a vehicle Saturday on the 100 block of Third Street and left the scene. He then drove north on Hwy. 16, rear-ended a vehicle at Gillette Street and backed into another vehicle before fleeing.

Heinrichs continued north on Hwy. 16, where he struck another vehicle at the intersection of Hwy. B. The debris from the collision caused another vehicle to crash at the same intersection.

Heinrichs again left the scene and continued north on Hwy. 16. Upon reaching the Hwy. 157 intersection, Heinrich crashed into a traffic light, causing the light to fall across the busy intersection and stall traffic. Police posted a Facebook message around 7:15 p.m. asking motorists to avoid the area.

Onalaska police were finally able to apprehend Heinrichs after his vehicle bounced off the median and struck two parked vehicles on Theatre Road.

Heinrich has an initial court appearance for the drunken driving citation Feb. 3.

