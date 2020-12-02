Trespassing complaint triggers OWI arrest in Wilton

A 49-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fourth-offense drunk driving after police responded to a Nov. 13 trespassing complaint in the town of Wilton.
Police were called to a Hwy. 131 residence, where a caller said Debra Teresa Smith entered her home without permission. The report says Smith gave conflicting accounts of how much alcohol she had consumed. She initially told police she had consumed a couple of drinks but later said "a million" before driving to the residence from a bar.
The report says Smith smelled of intoxicants and had bloodshot and glassy eyes. She refused a field sobriety test or preliminary breath test. Police transported Smith to Tomah Health after obtaining a warrant for a blood draw.
Smith was uncooperative with the process and denied doing anything wrong, according to the report. She reportedly told staff she had consumed three beers at a Tomah bar earlier in the day.
The report says Smith identified a man who could pick her up from the hospital. The man arrived in the Tomah Health parking lot a short time later but told police that Smith was out of control and was hesitant to take responsibility for her. She was then transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Michael Edward Kubarski
Michael Edward Kubarski, 32, Elroy, was charged with possession of a narcotic drug. According to the criminal complaint, Kubarski was found with a plastic package containing a white, chalky substance believed to be heroin. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Jacob D. Peters
Jacob D. Peters, 36, Onalaska, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Peters was found with .81 grams of methamphetamine during an Oct. 26 traffic stop in Onalaska. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Eric M. Stevens
Eric M. Stevens, 49, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, police found Stevens with a baggie containing methamphetamine residue Oct. 25 at a Market Street residence. A cash bond of $500 was set.
Steve Rundio
Trey M. Theisen
Trey M. Theisen, 26, La Crosse, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, he squeezed a woman's neck Oct. 26 and cut off her breathing during a physical altercation in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond and ordered not to have contact with the woman.
Steve Rundio
Jason Basterfield
Jason L. Basterfield, 33, La Crosse, is accused of possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Basterfield was found with 5.7 grams of methamphetamine Oct. 15 at a condemned building on Liberty Street. He has an initial appearance set for Nov. 18.
John D. Rodgers
John D. Rodgers, 46, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotics/possession of a controlled substance near a restricted place and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Rodgers was pulled over for speeding Oct. 22 in La Crosse, and a search allegedly found 1.13 grams of fentanyl. The offense occurred within 1,000 feet of the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Alex A. Anderson
Alex A. Anderson, 26, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Anderson was found concealing separate baggies of heroin and methamphetamine Oct. 17 as he was being booked in the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a $500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Brandon D. Borreson
Brandon D. Borreson, 35, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, police found 1.1 grams of heroin in Borreson’s possession after an Oct. 17 traffic stop in La Crosse. Court Commissioner Patricia Heim set cash bail at $250.
Steve Rundio
Justin A. McCormick
Justin A. McCormick, 35, West Salem, is accused of fourth-offense drunk driving and fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. According to the complaint, McCormick was intoxicated when he crashed a vehicle Oct. 8 in the town of Bangor. He has an initial appearance set for Oct. 29.
Troy J. Smith
Troy J. Smith, 30, Onalaska, was charged with fourth-offense drunk driving, fourth-offense operating with a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic drug. According to the criminal complaint, police were called Oct. 15 after several witnesses saw Smith stumbling in an area of parked cars. He was attempting to operate one of the vehicles at the time of police contact. A search of the vehicle allegedly found a small amount of a white substance believed to be heroin. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Kavan J. Nash
Kavan J. Nash, 26, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Nash was found with 7.5 grams of methamphetamine after an Oct. 15 traffic stop in La Crosse. A signature bond of $2,500 was set.
Steve Rundio
Ashleigh A. Bye
Ashleigh A. Bye, 26, La Crosse was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Bye was found with 9.3 grams of methamphetamine during an Oct. 14 traffic stop in La Crosse. A signature bond of $2,500 was set.
Steve Rundio
Joshua P. Tischer
Joshua P. Tischer, 23, La Crosse, was charged with burglary of a building/dwelling. According to the criminal complaint, a Caledonia Street resident found Tischer sleeping inside her garage Oct. 9 around 3:30 a.m. The resident said the garage was in disarray and that she couldn’t determine if anything was stolen.
Steve Rundio
Cameron S. Seward
Cameron S. Seward, 21, La Crosse, was charged with false imprisonment/domestic abuse. According to the criminal complaint, Seward blocked an entrance as a woman was attempting to leave a 29th South Court address with her belongings Oct. 12. He was released on a $1,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
John E. Mullen
John E. Mullen, 31, Brownsville, Minnesota, was charged with possession of burglarious tools. According to the criminal complaint, Mullen was observed driving in a suspicious manner around 5 a.m. Oct. 9 near Northern Land Mini Storage in the Town of Onalaska. Police allegedly found four pry bars and a bolt cutter in Mullen’s vehicle. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Samantha Fish
Samantha R. Fish, 32, La Crosse, was charged with drug possession in two separate criminal complaints. The first criminal complaint charges her with felony possession of methamphetamine. The second charges her with felony possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine.
The first complaint accuses of Fish of possessing 2.3 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to a welfare check Oct. 5 at Walmart. The second complaint alleges that police found Fish with 1.2 grams of heroin and .7 grams of methamphetamine after she left an Adams Street residence Oct. 8. She was released on a $2,500 signature bond by Judge Todd Bjerke.
Steve Rundio
Jonathan R. Emery
Jonathan R. Emery, 30, Holmen, was charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, police found Emery slumped inside a vehicle Sept. 14 after responding to a welfare check. Police reportedly found Emery with a brown rock-like substance identified as heroin. He has an initial appearance set for Oct. 22 before Judge Scott Horne.
Dayne M. Kuri
Dayne M. Kuri, 36, Galesville, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to an Oct. 6 report of Kuri slumped over in a vehicle parked at Kwik Trip on West George Street. A search of Kuri allegedly found a “dime bag” and smaller plastic bag both containing heroin. Judge Todd Bjerke released Kuri on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Steven R. Covey-Holmes
Steven R. Covey-Holmes, 27, La Crosse, was charged possession of methamphetamine. Onalaska police detained Covey-Holmes on Oct. 4 at Walmart in response to a shoplifting complaint. A search of Covey-Holmes allegedly found two gem bags containing methamphetamine. He was released by Judge Todd Bjerke on a signature bond and ordered to have no contact with Walmart.
Steve Rundio
