Trespassing complaint triggers OWI arrest in Wilton

A 49-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fourth-offense drunk driving after police responded to a Nov. 13 trespassing complaint in the town of Wilton.

Police were called to a Hwy. 131 residence, where a caller said Debra Teresa Smith entered her home without permission. The report says Smith gave conflicting accounts of how much alcohol she had consumed. She initially told police she had consumed a couple of drinks but later said "a million" before driving to the residence from a bar.

The report says Smith smelled of intoxicants and had bloodshot and glassy eyes. She refused a field sobriety test or preliminary breath test. Police transported Smith to Tomah Health after obtaining a warrant for a blood draw.

Smith was uncooperative with the process and denied doing anything wrong, according to the report. She reportedly told staff she had consumed three beers at a Tomah bar earlier in the day.

The report says Smith identified a man who could pick her up from the hospital. The man arrived in the Tomah Health parking lot a short time later but told police that Smith was out of control and was hesitant to take responsibility for her. She was then transported to the Monroe County Jail.

