Trial begins for suspect in Monroe County ax murder (copy)

A jury trial has been begun for a 38-year-old Sparta man accused in a June 6, 2021, ax attack that killed one and injured two others.

Thomas Wayne Aspseter is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon. The trial began Monday in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors allege that Aspseter killed 87-year-old Bernard Waite and injured a 76-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman during the attack. The criminal complaint says Aspseter had broken into Waite’s residence and assaulted the three after they returned from a family reunion in Waukesha. Aspseter recovered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound that reportedly occurred after the attack.

Aspseter has been held in the Monroe County Jail on a $1 million cash bond since his arrest.

Judge Todd Ziegler issued an order Aug. 5 that precluded the media from recording or photographing the victims of the crime. He amended the order Aug. 25 to allow the media to audio record victim testimony. However, he ruled the recordings could be used only for "reporting purposes" and prohibited their release.

The opening day of the trial was Monday. It is expected to last the entire week.